Lane to Close at BNA June 25

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is closing a lane on June 25 due to the Terminal Roadway Improvements (TARI)

The one-day lane closure on Tuesday, June 25th, will affect the far-right lane leading up to the Departures Level. This short closure will allow crews to remove existing curbs to make space for an additional lane.

Once completed, this project will increase the total number of lanes from three lanes to four, with two dedicated lanes each for Arrivals and Departures.

Construction for the new lane will begin following the lane closure on June 25th.

