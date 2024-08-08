Lane Closures and Road Construction 8-8-14-2024

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

August 8 – 14, 2024

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from I-65 to I-40 (East loop) including bridge expansion joint repairs.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling operations.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from W of Trough Springs Rd to Robertson Co Line.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for scoring the shoulders, installing pavement markings, and placing Thermoplastic (MM 11-17).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for milling and paving activities (MM 78-82).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over Clifton Avenue.

Continuous, There will be a continuous shoulder closure I-40 EB for a noise wall and parapet repair on the bridge over Clifton Avenue.

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp (MM 210).

8/8 – 8/14 (excluding weekends), 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-40 WB merge ramp/Exit 210B from the split of Exit 210B/Exit 210A to the merge of I-40 WB/I-65 SB for bridge construction activities.

8/8 – 8/14 (excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be shoulder closures on I-40 WB merge ramp/Exit 210B from the split of Exit 210B/Exit 210A to the merge of I-40 WB/I-65 SB for bridge construction activities. An attenuator truck will be present.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

8/8– 8/14 (excluding weekends), 1 p.m., There will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214 – 220).

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The construction of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Lane and the Buffalo River (MM 140.5 – 141.5).

8/7 & 8/8, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures on I-40 WB for placing barrier rail and setting attenuators for Phase 2 construction.

8/11 – 8/13, 7 p.m. – 9 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures on I-40 EB for milling, paving and pavement marking operations on the outside shoulder and travel lanes.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

Hazmat cleanup from wreck (MM 236).

8/12, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a closure in lane 2 and the shoulder.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be daytime shoulder closures on I-40 in both directions to maintenance pads at the pull boxes throughout the project limits.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures on I-40 in both directions for guardrail installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Milling and Paving

8/12, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Closure of NB lanes 1, 2 and Exit 86A (MM 86 – 86.4)

8/13, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Closure of NB lanes 3, 4 and Exit 86B (MM 86)

8/14, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Closure of NB lanes 2 and 3 (MM 86.8 – 87)

8/14, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Closure of SB lane 2 (MM 97)

The on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB on Armory Drive to the I-65 NB and SB ramps for overhead sign replacements.

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

8/8 – 8/14 (excluding weekends), 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities.

8/8 – 8/14 (excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be shoulder closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities. An attenuator truck will be present.

The repair of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement on I-65 from SR 155 (Briley Pkwy) to SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Blvd).

8/8 – 8/14 (excluding Friday and weekends), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions starting around MM 90.2 to saw and seal. Two lanes will remain open.

GILES COUNTY I-65

Bridge repair (MM 19 – 20).

LOOK AHEAD: 8/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures NB for bridge repair.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 112 – 120).

8/2 – 8/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary ramp closures on I-65 in both directions at Exit 117 for grinding the concrete ramps. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing on I-840 from near I-24 to near the West Fork Stones River.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating nightly lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving activities (MM 50 – 55).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

United Communications Aerial Crossing via Rolling Roadblock.

8/11, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. (first light), United Communications will perform an aerial crossing of I-840 via rolling roadblock.

WILSON COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing on I-840 from north of Stewarts Ferry Pike to south of the I-40 ramp (MM 70- 76).

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for pavement markings on the shoulders and mainline.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

8/8 – 8/14, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Roadway Repair/Patching.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions (MM 10.97 – 11.22).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Various lane closures in both directions (MM 20.43 – 32.27).

The construction of pedestrian facilities on US 41 (US 70, SR 1, Murfreesboro Rd) from Division Street to Menzler Road in Nashville.

8/8 – 8/14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on Lafayette Street from Lincoln Street to Lewis Street for punch list items.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 100

The bridge repair on SR 100 over Harpeth River.

8/8– 8/14, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane for a bridge repair. Traffic is controlled by temporary signals at the bridge.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

Piedmont-Burns Services Inc. sidewalk/shoulder repairs.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., Lane closures along SR 106 for restoration of sidewalk/shoulder area.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (OHB) including bridges, retaining walls, signals and lighting.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading and drainage.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

On-Call concrete pavement repair at various locations in Region 3.

8/9 at 8 p.m. – 8/11 at Noon (continuous), There will be a right lane closure on Briley Parkway EB at the Exit 18 interchange to saw and replace damaged concrete areas. There will also be a lane closure of the I-24 EB exit ramp to Briley Parkway EB to repair the bottom of the ramp.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Blasting for MNAA TARI Phase 2; one blast per day at 1 PM CST.

Daily, 12:55 p.m. – 1:05 p.m., Complete road closure in both directions during blasting. All traffic will be held while blasting.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 55 over I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for striping and utility works.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Bridge repair.

8/13 – 8/14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Westbound lane and shoulder closure (MM 2.19 – 2.92). Flaggers will be present.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

The resurfacing on SR 265 (Central Pike) from SR 45 (OHB) to the Wilson County line.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations.

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to E. of I-840.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

The resurfacing on U.S. 70S (from south of Ash Street to near South Rutherford Boulevard

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SMITH COUNTY SR 53

Cross drain replacement.

Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Total road closure (MM 7.50).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

City of Franklin installing water and sewer mains.

Continuous, Lane closures and detours along SR 106 (Lewisburg Pike) in between SR 246 and E. Fowlkes St.

Hillsboro Road intersection improvements for SR-106 (Hillsboro Road) intersection at SR-46 (Old Hillsboro Road).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent flagging as needed.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 397

The resurfacing on SR 397 from US 31 (SR 6, Franklin Road) to the bridge over the Harpeth River.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on SR 397 for milling and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Traffic signal Improvements (Local Program)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating daytime shoulder closures and nighttime lane closures on SR 96 between Eddy Lane and I-65 for traffic signal improvements.

The resurfacing on SR 96 from I-65 to Arno Rd

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on SR 96 for milling and paving operations.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email