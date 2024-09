Temporary lane closures for inbound traffic will occur September 16-20 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This is necessary to allow construction crews to grind the asphalt in preparation for the final paving on Terminal Drive.​

​

To accommodate this work, traffic flow will be temporarily adjusted from the BNA Monument at Exit 216A up to the Terminal Approach.

