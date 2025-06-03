Landmark Booksellers in Downtown Franklin to Celebrate 20 Years

Landmark Booksellers, a beloved fixture in the heart of downtown Franklin, will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Tuesday, July 16 at 6:00 p.m. with a special outdoor event at the bookstore.

Established in 2005 by Joel and Carol Tomlin, Landmark Booksellers has become a destination for readers, writers, and history enthusiasts. In an age of click-and-ship shopping, Landmark Booksellers offers something special. “What you get here is an experience you can’t get on Amazon,” Joel says. “We really have built our business on the experience, the ambiance of the store, and how we greet and talk to people.” The shop’s success is rooted not only in its charm and carefully curated collection of new, rare, and out-of-print books, but also in its location—an iconic nineteenth-century building steeped in Tennessee history.

Believed to have been constructed circa 1808, the building is the oldest commercial structure in Franklin. Over the centuries, it has served as a bank, a factory store, an inventor’s workshop, a juke joint, a soldiers’ club, an antique store, and a restaurant. It’s even said that Andrew Jackson paid his troops here after their decisive victory in the Battle of Orleans. Truly, this building connects the chapters of Franklin’s past and present, as well as the broader story of the South as a whole.

Reflecting on two decades of bookselling, the Tomlins say, “We can’t believe it has been 20 years. So many good memories, new acquaintances and friends from around the world, wonderfully rich books, interesting events, and the opportunity to enjoy every day together doing something we love. We are surely blessed and grateful.”

The anniversary celebration will include live entertainment and refreshments. The public is warmly invited to attend. Join Landmark Booksellers as it marks two decades of community, conversation, and the written word.

