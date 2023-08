Lana Del Rey announced a tour that kicks off in Franklin.

The “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” promotional tour will stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on Thursday, September 14th.

FirstBank Amphitheater shared on social media, “JUST ANNOUNCED! Lana Del Rey is taking over FirstBank Amphitheater’s stage in Franklin, TN on September 14th.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 25th at 10 am. Find tickets here.