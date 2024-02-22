Lake Street Dive Tour to Stop at Ascend Amphitheater

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Shervin Lainez

Pop/soul group Lake Street Dive has announced an extensive North American tour throughout 2024. Beginning June 14 in Asbury Park, NJ, the Good Together Tour stops in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on July 13th.

Of the tour, Lake Street Dive shared in a release, “We’re going on our biggest tour yet!!! It’s gonna be a big ol’ party all around the United States and Canada and EVERYONE is invited! Looking for a place where you can get together with friends and strangers and dance the night away? Help is on the way! We cannot wait to set sail on this epic musical adventure. See you soon!”

Find ticket information here. 

