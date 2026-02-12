Lainey Wilson to Perform at 2026 Symphony Fashion Show

The Nashville Symphony and Symphony Fashion Show co-chairs, Marci Houff and Laura Kimbrell, announced that the reigning two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson, will perform at the 2026 Symphony Fashion Show. The Grammy-winning country superstar will take the stage at the Nashville Symphony’s annual spring fundraiser on April 28, 2026, at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Presented by Gus Mayer, the Symphony Fashion Show will also feature a runway presentation of the Fall 2026 collection from the legendary fashion house Oscar de la Renta.

“With Oscar de la Renta returning to the Symphony Fashion Show after 14 years, we knew we needed an equally iconic entertainer,” said Nashville Symphony President and CEO Alan D. Valentine. “Lainey Wilson is one of the most significant and influential women in country music today, and we could not imagine a better musical partner for Oscar de la Renta’s runway magic.”

A 12-time CMA award winner, 16-time ACM award winner, Grammy winner and Grand Ole Opry member, Wilson is in the midst of yet another monumental year. She recently earned her ninth No. 1 at country radio with “Somewhere Over Laredo” from her acclaimed album, Whirlwind, served as host of the 2025 CMA Awards (the first solo female host since Reba McEntire in 1991), and will make her film debut in the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Reminders of Him. An electric live performer, Wilson will continue to tour this year, including headlining Stagecoach Festival in April, select stadium dates with Chris Stapleton this summer, and headline shows across Australia and New Zealand as part of her Whirlwind World Tour.

“This is going to be a really special event,” Wilson shares. “The Nashville Symphony is such a meaningful part of the city’s identity and its artistic community, so getting to support them while also partnering with Oscar de la Renta is pretty exciting.”

Keeping the evening running smoothly will be emcee Danielle Breezy, chief meteorologist for WKRN News 2, Nashville’s ABC affiliate. She’s an Emmy nominee and an Edward R. Murrow Award winner who holds the CBM Seal, the highest certification available to a meteorologist. Breezy is a member and past chair of the American Meteorological Society Board of Broadcast, board member of the Nashville Wine Auction, and spokesperson for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Dream Home.

“The Symphony Fashion Show is a beloved Nashville tradition – a celebration of the intersection of music, art, and fashion — and we are so excited to have such an incredible lineup planned for our guests,” said co-chairs Marci Houff and Laura Kimbrell. “We knew that with Oscar de la Renta on the runway, we needed equally exciting entertainment, and there is no one bigger in country music right now than Lainey Wilson. She’s as stylish and gracious as she is talented, and we can’t wait to see her on the Schermerhorn stage. And it is a great honor to have Danielle Breezy emcee the evening. She’s spirited and tons of fun, and we can’t think of a better fashion show host!”

Patrons packages for the 2026 Symphony Fashion Show are on sale now at nashvillesymphony.org/sfs. General admission tickets go on sale in March.

The Symphony Fashion Show started in 2006 to raise awareness and funds in support of the world-renowned Nashville Symphony and its educational and community engagement programs.

