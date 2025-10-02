Lainey Wilson to Host the 59th CMA Awards

The Country Music Association and ABC have revealed that nine-time CMA Award winner Lainey Wilson will return as host for “The 59th Annual CMA Awards” for a second consecutive year. Wilson, tied for the most nominations at this year’s awards including a prestigious nod for Entertainer of the Year, will lead the star-studded evening as the CMA Awards shine a spotlight on the industry’s most outstanding talent and unforgettable moments. Country Music’s Biggest Night™ broadcasts live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 19 (8:00-11:00 PM/EST) on ABC and will be available next day on Hulu.

“I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor,” said Wilson. “I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

CMA Awards nominees and winners are determined by over 7,000 Professional voting members of the Country Music Association, representing every sector of the industry. This peer-voted recognition holds unique significance, celebrating the creativity and dedication of those whose contributions continue to shape the genre and inspire fans around the world.

Performers and presenters for “The 59th Annual CMA Awards” will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for “The 59th Annual CMA Awards” are on sale now at cmaawards.com/tickets.

“The 59th Annual CMA Awards” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton serves as Executive Producer, Alan Carter is Director, and Jon Macks is Head Writer.

For more information about “The 59th Annual CMA Awards,” visit CMAawards.com.

