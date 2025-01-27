Lainey Wilson Teams Up with Whataburger for Free Biscuit Giveaway

Whataburger is celebrating its 75th anniversary with the help of “Hang Tight Honey” singer Lainey Wilson.

“I’ve been rolling through Whataburger drive-thrus since I was just a small-town girl in Louisiana with big dreams,” said Lainey Wilson in a release. “From grabbing Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits with my daddy between horse sales and rodeos to late-night stops on the road playing honky-tonks — Whataburger’s been part of my story every step of the way.”

On Tuesday, January 28, from 6 AM – 11 AM you can score a FREE Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. This mouthwatering deal is up for grabs exclusively for in-store and drive-thru orders, no purchase necessary. It’s only available while supplies last, and there’s a limit of one Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit per person.

Lainey’s partnership takes center stage during Whataburger’s diamond anniversary celebration, marking 75 years and the burger spot says Wilson will be making appearances at select stores this year.

