Lainey Wilson Announces ‘Country’s Cool Again’ Tour Stopping in Nashville

Lainey Wilson announced she will be performing 35+ dates across North America on her headlining “Country’s Cool Again Tour” in 2024, kicking off the tour in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on May 31.

Already this year, Wilson has won four ACM Awards, two CMT Music Awards, three PCCA Awards, in addition to being honored as Billboard Women in Music’s 2023 “Rulebreaker,” and the most nominated artist at this year’s CMA Awards with a record breaking nine nominations.

Tickets will be available starting with the Wild Horses presale beginning Monday, October 23. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, October 27 at 10am local time at LaineyWilson.com.

“Nothing gets me buzzin’ like putting on a show and singing along with the crowd,” said Wilson in a release. “I want to give a big thank you to all of the fans who have continuously showed up and showed out this year. We can’t wait to see you nationwide on the “Country’s Cool Again Tour!”