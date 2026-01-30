Lainey Wilson and Whataburger Declare Feb. 4 National Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Day

Grammy Award-winning country music superstar Lainey Wilson has partnered with Whataburger to establish February 4, 2026, as National Whataburger Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Day. The collaboration celebrates the beloved menu item while treating fans to complimentary biscuits at participating locations across the burger chain’s footprint.

Free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Promotion Details

On Wednesday, February 4, 2026, Whataburger will offer free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits from 6 a.m. (or 7 a.m., depending on store hours) until 11 a.m. at participating restaurants. Customers can redeem this offer through multiple channels, including counter orders, drive-thru service, and digital orders placed via the Whataburger app and website. The promotion requires no purchase, with a limit of one free biscuit per person.

The Menu Item Behind the Holiday

The Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit features a crispy all-white meat chicken strip served inside a warm buttermilk biscuit, topped with Whataburger’s signature Honey Butter sauce. This sweet-and-savory combination has evolved from a breakfast staple into a cult favorite among customers who seek it out for late-night cravings and early morning comfort.

Lainey Wilson’s Connection to Whataburger

“If you know me, you know I don’t need much of an excuse to celebrate a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit,” said Lainey Wilson. “It’s about time it got a moment of its own! Whataburger has been part of so many moments in my life, and this biscuit has seen me through early mornings and long nights more times than I can count.”

Building on 2025’s Successful Partnership

In 2025, Whataburger and Lainey Wilson first teamed up to surprise fans with free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits. The promotion generated overwhelming response, with customers flooding restaurants during breakfast hours and transforming the morning rush into a major event. The 2026 celebration expands on this success by renewing the partnership and adding online ordering capabilities, making participation more accessible for fans.

How to Stay Updated on the Promotion

Fans can follow @Whataburger and @LaineyWilson on social media platforms for updates about National Whataburger Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Day. Customers can also download the Whataburger app to join the Rewards program and access exclusive perks throughout the year.

