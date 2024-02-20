Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll Take Home Fan-Voted People Choice Awards

Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll each received top honors in the country categories winning “The Female Country Artist of the Year” and “The Male Country Artist of the Year” at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. Taylor Swift won in four categories-pop artist of the year, female artist of the year, concert tour of the year, and social celebrity of the year. Swift was not in attendance at the award show due to her Australian tour dates.

Jelly Roll shared the following in a social post about his win, “The Male Country Artist of the Year.” “It’s absolutely incredible. Thank you to the fans that voted. Thank you for putting it all over the internet. Thank you for putting it all over your social media, TikTok. Y’all were sharing it for us. That’s what y’all have done every single time for me, my entire career. You’ve never let me down, and I pray I keep making the kind of music that never lets you down. Thank y’all.”

Lainey Wilson was the first artist to take the performance stage in the ceremony delivering a medley of her #1 hits “Things A Man Oughta Know,” “Heart Like a Truck” and “Watermelon Moonshine” alongside her latest release “Country’s Cool Again,” the title for her tour kicking off on May 31 at Ascend Amphitheater.

Wilson went on to win for “The Female Country Artist of The Year.” In her acceptance speech, Lainey said, “These last couple weeks have been crazy. I am so proud of country music right now. I am so proud to be a part of this generation of country music. I feel like everybody looks different and sounds different and has a different story and comes from different walks of life. It truly is the story telling in country music that keeps drawing people to it. Thank y’all so much for letting me tell my story and somehow finding your story within the lyrics, within the melodies, within the guitar riffs, whatever it is. Country music makes you feel at home and I think everybody wants to feel at home. I am so proud of it right now. Thank you to my momma, my daddy, my family, my hometown, my team, Mandelyn, I love you so much. Duck, I love you back there. My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, I could not do this without him guiding me every single step of the way. But also, I want to thank the fans. I am telling you right now I couldn’t do this without y’all. My wild horses, y’all keep showing up and I’ll keep showing up, too.”

Watch Lainey Wilson’s performance at the People’s Choice Awards below.