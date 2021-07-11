Laine Hardy to Make Opry Debut

“Growing up listening to country music, playing the Grand Ole Opry has always been a dream of mine,” says Laine. “Stepping into that circle where so many artists I’ve loved my whole life have been, it’s really going to be a crazy and special moment for me.”
Tickets for Laine Hardy’s Grand Ole Opry debut may be purchased HERE.
Catch Laine as he hits the road with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Kicking off on July 22, Laine will headline shows coast to coast spanning the fall. Tickets for The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour featuring Laine Hardy are on sale now. Visit www.outbreakpresents.com for more information.
