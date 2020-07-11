



American Idol winner, Laine Hardy just released “Tiny Town.”

Written by Michael Tyler and produced by Michael Knox the down-to-earth lyric rings with humble honesty coming from the Livingston, Louisiana native.

The new music is a welcome bit of good news, as the singer announced a Covid-19 diagnosis last month. The 19-year old is thankful for what has been a mild case and successful recovery.

“What a crazy summer. am lucky to be feeling better and want everyone to stay safe and healthy out there. It is more important now than ever for younger people to step up,” says Laine. “Thanks for all the well wishes from my own hometown community and beyond. I’m grateful to still be able to get music out over the summer and hope you guys enjoy ‘Tiny Town.’”

Laine recently released “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country” which also paid tribute to his hometown in Louisana.

To purchase tickets to Laine Hardy’s live stream events, visit the website here.



