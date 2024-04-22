Lady Vols Win Seventh-Consecutive SEC Series with 3-0 Victory Over LSU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – April 21, 2024 – The fourth-ranked Lady Vols used a three-run sixth inning to take the rubber match and the series victory against No. 7 LSU at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Sunday.

Tennessee (34-8, 14-4 SEC) has won seven consecutive conference series dating to its final series of the 2023 season against South Carolina. It has also won 14 of its last 15 league series dating to the final SEC weekend of the 2022 campaign.

Sophomore Karlyn Pickens produced another incredible outing in the circle, throwing six shutout innings en route to her 16th win of the season. The right-hander fanned seven and walked four in the outing, while scattering four hits on the day.

Graduate Payton Gottshall entered the circle to close out the contest, picking up her second save of the year with a flawless seventh inning.

Source: UT Sports

