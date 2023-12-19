Lady Vols Volleyball Finish 2023 Campaign with No. 9 Final Ranking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – For the third time in program history and first since 2005, the Tennessee Lady Vols ended the season ranked inside the top 10 of the AVCA Polls, finishing in ninth overall.

UT concluded the 2005 campaign with a program-best No. 6 ranking, while the 2004 squad ranked 10th overall. This year’s team was a mainstay in the polls, beginning with the second week of the season. Tennessee ranked as high as No. 8, which was the highest regular season mark in program history.

The Big Orange enjoyed one of the best campaigns in program history, advancing to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2005, hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 and earning the program’s best-ever national seed at No. 10. The Lady Vols finished second in the SEC, which produced a conference-high eight NCAA Tournament teams, with a 15-3 record, and they defeated five ranked opponents throughout the season.

In her sixth year at the helm, Rackham Watt was named SEC Co-Coach of the Year. Tennessee swept 19 opponents in 31 matches on the year, marking the second-highest total for a single season in program history and the most since having 20 in 1983. UT boasted one of the country’s elite offenses, ranking inside the top five nationally and leading the SEC in kills per set (2nd/14.75), assists per set (3rd/13.60) and hitting percentage (4th/.304) entering the weekend.

For the season, the Lady Vols broke the program record during the 25-point rally-scoring era for kills per set, assists per set, hitting percentage and aces per set (1.67).

Source: UT VOLS

