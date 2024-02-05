Lady Vols Secure 80-69 Victory Over Tigers



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – February 4, 2024 – The Lady Vols won their sixth straight game at home on Sunday, taking an 80-69 wire-to-wire victory over Missouri in front of a season-high crowd of 9,190 in Food City Center.

Senior Jewel Spear surpassed the 20-point mark for the third consecutive game to lead Tennessee (14-7, 7-2 SEC) with 22 points and a career-high-tying six assists and three steals on the day. Fifth-year senior Rickea Jackson turned in 19 points, scoring all of them in the first half, to eclipse 2,000 career points.

Junior Sara Puckett also had a strong showing with 15 points and five rebounds, as the Lady Vols took sole possession of second place in the SEC standings after a loss by Ole Miss vs. South Carolina on Sunday.

Missouri (11-11, 2-7 SEC) was led by Mama Dembele, who tallied 18 points and eight rebounds. Grace Slaughter, Ashton Judd and Hilke Feldrappe were also in double figures with 14, 12 and 11, respectively.

Source: UT Sports

