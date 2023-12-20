Lady Vols Roll Past Wofford, 85-63

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols claimed a dominant win over Wofford in Food City Center on Tuesday night, rolling to an 85-63 victory in front of a crowd of 7,900.

Four Lady Vols (6-5) were in double figures, with senior Jewel Spear leading the effort with 18 points on the night. Junior Karoline Striplin narrowly missed a double-double with 16 points and eight rebounds, and junior Sara Puckett and fifth-year senior Rickea Jackson finished with 12 and 11, respectively. Fifth-year senior Jasmine Powell also had a strong performance, stuffing the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds and a career-high-tying 10 assists.

Wofford (7-5), which was coming off an upset of Virginia in Charlottesville on Saturday, was led by Rachael Rose, who racked up a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Maddie Heiss also finished in double digits with 14, and Annabelle Schultz was close behind with 11.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News