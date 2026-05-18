Lady Vols Punch Ticket to Super Regional with 5-1 Win Over Virginia

Tennessee’s softball program is heading back to the Super Regional for the fourth straight year after the Lady Vols dominated Virginia 5-1 on Sunday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, completing a perfect 3-0 weekend in the Knoxville Regional. More Sports News

How Tennessee Closed Out the Knoxville Regional

The Lady Vols went undefeated across three games in the Knoxville Regional, beating Northern Kentucky on Friday before dispatching Virginia twice — once on Saturday and again on Sunday — to claim the regional title. Tennessee finished the weekend with a 45-10 overall record.

Karlyn Pickens Shuts Down Virginia

Karlyn Pickens was the story of the day in the circle. The senior right-hander tossed her ninth complete game of the season, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out nine batters. She retired the final nine batters she faced and did not allow another hit after a two-out single in the fourth inning.

How the Lady Vols Built Their Lead

Tennessee got on the board in the third inning when a sacrifice fly by Sophia Knight scored Taelyn Holley for a 1-0 advantage. Virginia answered with an RBI double by Macee Eaton to tie it, but the Lady Vols reclaimed the lead in the fourth when a Virginia fielding error allowed Ella Dodge to score and make it 2-1. Mackenzie Butt added a run-scoring single in the fifth to push the lead to 3-1.

Tennessee Puts the Game Away in the Sixth

The Lady Vols put the game out of reach in the sixth inning. Holley launched her fifth home run of the season over the left-center field wall, and Alannah Leach followed with a double off the center field wall to score Bella Faw and extend the lead to 5-1. Pickens then retired Virginia in order in both the sixth and seventh innings to close it out.

What This Super Regional Run Means for the Program

With the victory, Tennessee advances to the Super Regional for the 15th time in program history. The Lady Vols have now hosted a Super Regional for four consecutive seasons, a first in program history. This stretch also marks their second run of four straight Super Regional appearances, matching the 2012-15 teams. Tennessee improved to 101-51 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and 60-18 in NCAA Regional play.

Who Tennessee Plays Next in the Super Regional

The Lady Vols will host SEC opponent Georgia at Rocky Top next week, with the Bulldogs having won the Athens Regional. Dates and times for the Super Regional are expected to be announced by the NCAA.

Source: UT Sports