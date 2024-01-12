Lady Vols Fend Off Gators, 88-81

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – January 11, 2024 – Tennessee fended off a scrappy Florida team to extend its win streak to six games, taking an 88-81 victory over the Gators in Food City Center on Thursday.

For the third straight game in SEC play, the Lady Vols overcame a double-digit deficit to claim victory, this time overturning a 12-point UF advantage in the second quarter. The Lady Vols converted on 16 of 18 free-throw tries in the final frame to seal the victory.

Tennessee (10-5, 3-0 SEC) was led by senior Jewel Spear and junior Sara Puckett, who each fired in 20 points. Spear shot 50 percent from the field and 91 percent from the charity stripe on 10 made free throws, while Puckett went 4-of-6 from behind the arc for a career-best four treys. Fifth-year senior Rickea Jackson was also a top producer with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Source: UT Sports

