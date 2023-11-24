Lady Vols Fall To Indiana, 71-57

FORT MYERS, Fla. -November 23, 2023 – No. 19/21 Tennessee couldn’t match a hot-handed No. 21/19 Indiana squad that knocked down 10 threes, falling 71-57 in the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thursday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

Junior forwards Karoline Striplin and Sara Puckett led the Lady Vols (3-2) in scoring with 13 each on the night. Puckett added a team-high seven boards to the score sheet, and fifth-year senior Jasmine Powell was also in double figures with 12 points in her first game back from injury.

Yarden Garzon was the high scorer for the Hoosiers (4-1), pouring in a career-high 23 points. Mackenzie Holmes and Sara Scalia were also top producers for IU, finishing with 17 and 10, respectively.

Source: UT Sports

