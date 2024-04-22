Lady Vols Fall to #7 LSU 1-0 in Pitcher’s Dual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – 4-20-2024 – The fourth-ranked Lady Vols fell 1-0 on Saturday in a pitcher’s dual to No.7 LSU at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Strong pitching held both teams scoreless until the fourth inning when LSU’s (34-9, 10-9 SEC) Raeleen Guiterrez broke the silence, hitting a home run to right field to put the Tigers up 1-0.

That was all the offense LSU needed as Kelley Lynch guided LSU from the circle, limiting Tennessee to just five hits on the day. Tossing a complete game, Lynch fanned six and walked just two en route to her sixth win of the season.

Sophomore Karlyn Pickens tossed a complete game for the Lady Vols, striking out three and allowing only one run, three hits and no walks.

Despite a valiant effort on defense, including a well-executed double play with Pickens, Destiny Rodriguez and Giulia Koutsoyanopulos in the top of the fifth to end an LSU rally, Pickens suffered her fifth loss of the season.

Taylor Pannell led Tennessee at the dish on Saturday, going 2-for-3, while McKenna Gibson , Rylie West and Gabby Leach all finished with a hit.

Ciara Briggs, Guiterrez and Maci Bergeron combined for the Tigers’ three hits on the afternoon.

Source: UT Sports

