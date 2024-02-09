Lady Vols Fall at Alabama, 72-56



TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – February 8, 2024 – The Lady Vols suffered a tough shooting night on the road Thursday, falling in SEC play to Alabama in Coleman Coliseum, 72-56.

Fifth-year seniors Rickea Jackson and Jasmine Powell were the leading scorers for Tennessee (14-8, 7-3 SEC) with 13 and nine, respectively. Fellow fifth-year Tamari Key also had a productive night, turning in nine points and a team-leading seven rebounds.

Aaliyah Nye was the top producer for Alabama (19-6, 6-4 SEC) with 23 points. Jessica Timmons was also in double figures with 14, and Loyal McQueen finished with 10.

Source: UT Sports

