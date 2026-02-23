Lady Vols Dominates Southern Illinois Behind Mardjetko’s No-Hitter

February 22, 2026 — No. 1 Tennessee remained unbeaten on the season with a convincing 9-0 five-inning run-rule victory over Southern Illinois at Mary Bowers Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The Volunteers improved to 14-0 while the Salukis dropped to 8-5.

Sage Mardjetko was untouchable in the circle, tossing a five-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts against just one walk on 81 pitches. The dominant performance moved her record to 3-0 on the year. Southern Illinois had no answer for Mardjetko, managing only a second-inning walk as their lone baserunner through three innings before two errors kept the fifth inning alive.

Tennessee’s offense struck early with two runs in the first inning. Sophia Knight opened the game with a bunt single and scored on Gabby Leach’s double to right center. Ella Dodge followed with an RBI on a fielder’s choice after a Southern Illinois error. The Vols added two more in the second when Alannah Leach singled and Maddi Rutan launched a two-run homer to left center, pushing the lead to 4-0.

Player Stats Sage Mardjetko (W, 3-0) 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 12 K Sophia Knight 4-for-4, 2B, 2 R Maddi Rutan 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R Emma Clarke 1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI Ella Dodge 1-for-3, 2 RBI Gabby Leach 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, SB

The fourth inning blew the game open with a five-run rally fueled by aggressive baserunning and three Southern Illinois errors. Rutan reached on an error and advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Bella Faw. Knight ripped a double through the left side, and Leach reached on another error that allowed two runs to score. Dodge added an RBI single to right, and Clarke capped the frame with a two-run double to left center, triggering the run rule. Kia McDowell took the loss for Southern Illinois, falling to 1-2 after allowing nine hits and nine runs (four earned) over four innings.

