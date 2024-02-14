Lady Vols Dominate Razorbacks, Soar to 81-55 Victory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – February 12, 2024 – The Tennessee Lady Vols put on a shooting clinic on Thursday night, torching the nets from beyond the arc at a 53% clip to overpower the Arkansas Razorbacks 81-55. This decisive victory marks their seventh consecutive home triumph and solidifies their dominance in Thompson-Boling Arena.

The 55 points represented the fewest scored this season by Arkansas, which entered averaging 73.1 per contest. It also tied as the fewest allowed by Tennessee in 2023-24, matching the total Liberty scored in a 90-55 loss to UT on Dec. 31.

Junior Jillian Hollingshead recorded her second double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and senior Jewel Spear was close behind for Tennessee (15-8, 8-3 SEC) with 13 points, eight rebounds, and a career-high seven assists on the night. Their efforts helped move Kellie Harper ‘s squad back into a tie for second place in the SEC standings.

Taliah Scott was the high scorer for Arkansas (17-9, 5-6 SEC) with 23 points, and Maryam Dauda turned in 10.

Source: UT Sports

