Lady Vols Crush Lady Bulldogs, 95-73

ATHENS, Ga. – February 1, 2024 – The Lady Vols took a decisive road win on Thursday night, defeating Georgia in Stegeman Coliseum, 95-73, and maintaining second place in the SEC standings.

The 95 points marked the highest point total scored by a Tennessee team in SEC play during the Kellie Harper era.

Senior Jewel Spear had the hot hand for UT (13-7, 6-2 SEC), racking up 25 points on 57.1 percent shooting and five made threes. Fifth-year senior Rickea Jackson stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, five assists and six rebounds, and fellow fifth-year Tamari Key tied her season high of 10 points and pulled down a game-high and season-best eight rebounds.

Georgia (10-11, 1-7 SEC) was led by De’Mauri Flournoy with 18 points. Asia Avinger was also in double figures with 15, and Javyn Nicholson and Jordan Cole posted 13 and 11, respectively.

