Lady Vols Basketball Cruise Past Carson-Newman

October 30, 2023 – KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Six Lady Vols scored in double figures, as Tennessee cruised past Carson-Newman, 105-72, in a women’s basketball exhibition game on Monday night at Food City Center.

Forward Rickea Jackson led the charge for UT, recording 17 points, while guard Kaiya Wynn and forward Sara Puckett each contributed 12. Guard Jasmine Powell totaled 11 points and Jillian Hollingshead chipped in 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Guard Destinee Wells made a statement in her debut as a Lady Vol, notching 11 points, six assists and a steal with no turnovers in 19 minutes. Tamari Key recorded seven points, making her first game appearance since a medical diagnosis ended her 2022-23 season last December.

The Lady Vols shot 50 percent from the field while recording assists on 22 baskets. On the glass, UT out-rebounded the Lady Eagles, 47-28, led by Puckett, Hollingshead and forward Karoline Striplin with eight each. The Big Orange also forced 23 turnovers and tallied 15 steals.

Carson-Newman was led in scoring by Braelyn Wykle with 15 points and Lindsey Taylor with 10.

