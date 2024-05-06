Lady Vols Add Standout Guard Samara Spencer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee women’s basketball head coach Kim Caldwell announced Monday that she has received an SEC Grant-in-Aid (GIA) and Institutional Financial Aid Agreement (IFAA) from transfer Samara Spencer (pronounced suh-MARE-uh), who was the 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year.

The 5-foot-7 guard, who started 97 of 101 games over the past three seasons at Arkansas, is a native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and a product of St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Spencer will be a senior during the 2024-25 campaign. She is the third player to sign out of the transfer portal with the Lady Vols under Caldwell, following 6-2 forward Alyssa Latham (Syracuse) and 6-4 forward Lazaria Spearman (Miami).

“We are very pleased that Samara has chosen to join the Lady Vol family,” Caldwell said. “In addition to her abilities on the offensive and defensive ends of the court, she brings a wealth of experience playing in the Southeastern Conference that should benefit our program greatly. We welcome her to our team and can’t wait to see the impact she can make.”

In her three playing seasons with the Razorbacks, Spencer accumulated 1,368 career points along with 406 rebounds, 365 assists, 149 three-pointers and 120 steals. She ranked 16th on the Arkansas career scoring list and was 10th all-time in assists. Her averages included 13.5 ppg., 4.0 rpg., 3.6 apg. and 1.2 spg. during her time in Fayetteville.

Source: UT Sports

