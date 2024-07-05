Lady Vol’s Announce 2024 Soccer Schedule

With a regular season slate that includes games against seven NCAA Tournament teams and three conference champions from 2023, Tennessee soccer head coach Joe Kirt announced the Lady Vols’ schedule Wednesday morning.

In Kirt’s third season at the helm, Tennessee looks to build off a 2023 season in which it advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the 10th time in program history.

“We are excited to announce our 2024 schedule,” Kirt said. “Our staff is eager to get on the field with a deep and talented team who is set to face off against the best teams in the state as well as across the country. We look forward to welcoming fans back to Regal Stadium and are ready to get underway with the fall slate.”

The 2024 season is set to kick off on Aug. 7 with an exhibition match at Virginia followed by another exhibition match at home against UNC Asheville on Aug. 11. The regular season will begin when UT heads to Indiana on Aug. 15. Five additional home matches against Chattanooga (Aug. 18), Lipscomb (Aug. 25), UCLA (Sept. 5), Florida Atlantic (Sept. 8) and Memphis (Sept. 12) along with two additional away contests at ETSU (Aug. 22) and Duke (Sept. 1) will round out the non-conference slate.

In conference play, the Lady Vols welcome five teams to Regal Stadium, facing Ole Miss (Sept. 19), Vanderbilt (Sept. 29), Missouri (Oct. 4), Auburn (Oct. 13) and South Carolina (Oct. 24). The Big Orange will face Alabama (Sept. 22), Florida (Sept. 26), Arkansas (Oct. 10), Georgia (Oct. 18) and Kentucky (Oct. 27) on the road.

Tennessee’s schedule includes seven matches against teams who advanced to the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Additionally, the Lady Vols will square off with reigning champs from the PAC-12 (UCLA), AAC (Memphis) and SEC (Arkansas).

UT’s 2024 opponent lineup will feature contests against six teams that were ranked inside the top-25 in the final 2023 United Soccer Coaches rankings.

The SEC Tournament will be held in Pensacola, Fla., for the third time in as many years, having previously been held in Orange Beach, Ala., for 18 of 19 seasons. The conference tournament will begin on Nov. 3 and run through Nov. 10. The first four rounds of NCAA Tournament action will be hosted at campus sites, with the NCAA Women’s College Cup set for Dec. 6-9 in Cary, N.C.

The entire schedule may be viewed online. For the most up-to-date information on Tennessee soccer, follow @vol_soccer on X and Instagram.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email