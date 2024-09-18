Lady Vol Paityn Chapman Claims Back-to-Back SEC Freshman of the Week Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second time in a row, Tennessee outside hitter Paityn Chapman earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

A native of Castle Rock, Colorado, Chapman posted a pair of double-digit kill performances and averaged 3.42 points per set to help the Lady Vols go 3-0 on the week with road wins at Western Kentucky and Coastal Carolina. She tallied 31 kills on .312 hitting, 10 blocks, nine digs and four aces, as UT extended its winning streak to five matches.

Chapman opened the week with a career day against the Hilltoppers, posting personal highs in kills (15) and digs (8) and matching her season-best in blocks (5). She followed that up with 12 kills, a season-high three aces, two blocks and one dig to lead UT to a four-set win against Coastal Carolina. She helped the Lady Vols set their program record for team aces (15) during the 25-point rally scoring era during the contest. She ended the week with four kills, three blocks and one ace to sweep the Chanticleers.

For the season, Chapman boasts 60 kills, 18 blocks, 16 digs and five aces through seven matches. She’s recorded double-digit kills in four matches and boasts multiple blocks in a contest on five occasions.

Source: UT Sports

