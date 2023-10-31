Lady Raiders Roll Past Cumberland 103-53 in Final Exhibition

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women’s basketball showcased their offensive firepower on Monday in the Murphy Center, shooting 62.5 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from three on the way to a dominant 103-53 win of the University of the Cumberlands in the Lady Raiders’ final exhibition of the 2023-24 season.

Anastasiia Boldyreva and Jalynn Gregory led all scorers with 24 points each, with Gregory making six three-pointers and Boldreva shooting 71.4 percent from the floor. Savannah Wheeler recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 assists while also adding in six rebounds.

Defensively, MTSU held the Patriots to just 36.8 percent shooting from the field, forcing UC into 22 turnovers, while scoring 29 points off of said turnovers. Ta’Mia Scott and Courtney Whitson led the way on defense with four steals apiece.

Source: MTSU

