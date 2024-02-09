Lady Raiders Dominate Lady Flames with an 81-55 Victory

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women’s basketball battled through early runs from Liberty, but won the battle of halftime adjustments, outscoring the Flames 45-26 in the second half en route to an 81-55 victory in Thursday night in the Murphy Center.

Boldyreva tied for the lead for all scorers with 20 points, shooting 8-for-10 from the field (including 1-for-2 for three). Wheeler also finished with 20 points, dishing out six assists with no turnovers and thee steals while leading the Lady Raider offense. Courtney Whitson’s hot fourth quarter pushed her up to 14 points while leading the team with eight rebounds. Ta’Mia Scott set a new career high with four blocks.

Full Story: MTSU Sports

