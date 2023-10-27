Lady Raiders Basketball Set to host UT Southern in Exhibition

October 27, 2023 – Middle Tennessee women’s basketball is set to host UT Southern on Friday evening for an exhibition. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Murphy Center. The game will air on the Blue Raider Network.

On The Court

The Lady Raiders return four starters and seven total letter winners from last year’s squad that went 28-5, claimed the Conference USA regular season and tournament titles, and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. As the preseason Conference USA favorites, MTSU featured three student-athletes on the league’s preseason team, including the CUSA Preseason Player of the Year Savannah Wheeler , experienced forward Courtney Whitson , and sharpshooter Jalynn Gregory .

Source: MTSU

More Sports News