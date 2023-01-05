Lady Raiders Basketball Player Wins C-USA Player of the Week

From goblueraiders.com

Middle Tennessee forward Kseniya Malashka earned her third career Conference USA Player of the Week award on Jan. 2.

Malashka, a redshirt senior from Minsk, Belarus, is the second Lady Raider to win the award this season (Savannah Wheeler, Dec. 5, 2022). Malashka averaged 20.5 points, 3.5 blocks, 7.5 rebounds and two steals in the two Lady Raider wins over Charlotte (Dec. 29) and WKU (Dec. 31).

Against the 49ers, the redshirt senior from Minsk, Belarus dropped 22 points, grabbed eight rebounds, blocked three shots, and recorded three steals in 28 minutes in a 71-46 win. While shooting 8-for-15 from the field, Thursday was Malashka’s third straight 20-plus-point game.

Malashka tied a career-high in blocks with four, along with 19 points and seven rebounds in a career-best 33 minutes on Saturday’s 80-75 road win over WKU. Ten of her 19 points came in the second quarter.

As the C-USA leader in blocks per game (2.2), Malashka ranks 18th nationally in the same category while ranking second in field goal percentage among C-USA qualifiers (.489). Through three conference games, Malashka is averaging a league-leading 21 points per contest.

Middle Tennessee (10-2, 3-0 C-USA), is off to its best start since 1995-96. The Lady Raiders have won eight consecutive games, including finishing December 7-0.

RV/RV Middle Tennessee returns home to face UTSA on Jan. 5. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. inside the Murphy Center.