



Country band Lady Antebellum announced the band will change its name from Lady Antebellum to Lady A.

Sharing the news via Instagram, they said, “⁣⁣After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word ‘antebellum’ from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start.⁣⁣⁣”

The band shared how they arrived at the name Lady Antebellum when they began 14 years ago. ⁣⁣⁣

“When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern ‘antebellum’ style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us…Southern Rock, Blues, R&B, Gospel and of course Country. But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before The Civil War, which includes slavery. We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change. We hope you will dig in and join us.⁣⁣⁣”

They ended the message stating they will make a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative through LadyAID.

Most recently, Lady A made an appearance on the show Songland where they selected the song “Champagne Nights” presented by songwriter Madeline Merlo. The song was released to country radio, a first for any songwriter of the show.

