Ladies of Hip Hop to Bring SpeakMyMind to TPAC

Tennessee Performing Arts Center ® invites audiences to experience LADIES OF HIP-HOP PRESENTS: SPEAKMYMIND, a dynamic fusion of movement, poetry, and storytelling. Created by the groundbreaking collective LADIES OF HIP-HOP under the direction of founder and arts activist Michele Byrd-McPhee, SPEAKMYMIND brings together women across generations and backgrounds to honor where Hip-Hop comes from and to imagine where it can go.

Tickets for LADIES OF HIP-HOP: SPEAKMYMIND are on sale at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040, and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

Raw, bold, and unapologetically alive, SPEAKMYMIND bursts onto the stage with the rhythm and resilience of Black womanhood. This powerful work fuses street, club, and African dance forms with spoken word to celebrate self-expression and identity in all its layers.

Part of the company’s ongoing Black Dancing Bodies series, SPEAKMYMIND confronts the erasure and exclusion of Black women’s voices in dance, not with anger, but with artistry, joy, and truth. Through fierce storytelling punctuated with neck rolling, hand clapping, tongue popping, and finger snapping, the performers embody a universal call for visibility, voice, and freedom. With infectious energy and heartfelt authenticity, SPEAKMYMIND invites every audience member to feel the power of movement, memory, and liberation.

TPAC is an accessible facility with a variety of services including wheelchair accommodations, accessible parking and assistive listening devices. For information, email [email protected] or call 615-782-6577. For event-specific updates, visit TPAC.ORG.

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email