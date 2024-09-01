Labor Day Delights: Celebrate with Flavor at Brentwood Place Shopping Center

It’s Labor Day weekend and it’s time to unwind and indulge in flavors that celebrate the spirit of relaxation. At Brentwood Place Shopping Center, we invite you to savor this holiday with a culinary journey through our diverse eateries. Whether you’re planning a leisurely brunch, a family lunch, or a delightful dinner, Brentwood Place offers a variety of dining options to suit every taste and occasion.

McAlister’s Deli: Relaxed Dining with All-American Flavor

McAlister’s Deli at Brentwood Place offers a quintessential American dining experience, perfect for celebrating Labor Day. Known for generous portions and a welcoming atmosphere, McAlister’s is ideal for a relaxed lunch or dinner with family and friends. Enjoy their famous sweet tea alongside sandwiches, salads, and loaded spuds crafted with quality ingredients and served with care. While dining in is a wonderful option, McAlister’s is also happy to cater your Labor Day celebration without the hassle.

Breugger’s Bagels: Casual Brunch Bliss

For a casual yet satisfying meal, swing by Breugger’s Bagels for a taste of their freshly baked bagels and gourmet sandwiches. Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite or settling in for a leisurely brunch, Breugger’s offers a delightful menu that includes everything from savory bagels to flavorful cream cheeses and robust coffees.

Peter’s Sushi: Labor Day Elegance with Japanese Flair

Craving something exotic? Head over to Peter’s Sushi and indulge in a feast of fresh sushi and Japanese delights. From traditional rolls to innovative creations, Peter’s Sushi promises a culinary experience that combines quality with meticulous preparation. Celebrate Labor Day with friends and family while enjoying the artistry of sushi-making at its finest.

Crema Coffee: Midday Delights in a Relaxing Atmosphere

Need a midday pick-me-up? Crema Coffee Roasters invites you to unwind with a cup of artisanal coffee and delectable pastries. Whether you prefer a rich espresso or a creamy latte, Crema Coffee’s cozy atmosphere provides the perfect backdrop for catching up with loved ones or simply enjoying a moment of solitude amidst your holiday shopping.

Five Guys: Savoring the End of Labor Day with Flavor

End your Labor Day festivities with a flavorful bang at Five Guys, where handcrafted burgers and crispy fries reign supreme. Customize your burger with a variety of toppings and sauces, and pair it with a refreshing drink to complete your meal. If you stay to dine in or opt for takeout, Five Guys guarantees a satisfying end to your day at Brentwood Place Shopping Center.

Make Labor Day Memorable at Brentwood Place

This Labor Day, escape the ordinary and treat yourself to a day filled with culinary delights at Brentwood Place Shopping Center. Visit us today to explore the vibrant dining scene and convenient shops to make your Labor Day this year one for the books.

MCALISTER’S DELI

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 400E

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-221-4680

BRUEGGER’S BAGELS

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 138A

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-661-5668

PETER’S SUSHI

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 912D

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-370-1493

CREMA COFFEE ROASTERS

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 904D

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-454-4907

FIVE GUYS

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 916D

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-309-5004

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email