Labor Day usually marks the end of summer and many head out of town for the last vacation before the holiday season.

The holiday’s roots can be traced to the 1880’s in the streets of New York City where union rival leaders joined forces to protest unfair labor practices.

In celebration of the holiday, WalletHub shared that 57 percent of Americans will be traveling this Labor Day weekend, 100 million will be attending a cookout or attending a college football game.

Labor Day 2023 by the Numbers:

55 percent of Americans left unused vacation days in 2022.

818 hotdogs were eaten every second from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

More than 668,000 workers’ lives have been saved since the Occupational Safety and Health Act was enacted in 1970.

$174 Billion is the annual cost of worker injury and illness in the U.S.

21 percent of Americans plan to attend a relative or friend’s party this weekend.

12 percent of Americans plan to travel less this weekend as a way to save money.

Here are the top five destinations this Labor Day Weekend.

New York, NY

San Francisco, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Seattle, WA

Chicago, IL