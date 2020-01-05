On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, Redbird Common will kick off 2020 with its first showcase of the new decade. The popular event will be held at LabeLive (416 Mary Lindsay Polk Dr, Ste 503 in Franklin) at 7:30 pm. Doors open at 7 pm.

The star-studded lineup will include Blanca Callahan (Blanca), Dan Haseltine (frontman of Jars of Clay), Matthews Ntlele (formerly of Elevation Worship), and Mikey Howard (frontman for 7eventh Time Down). Complimentary coffee and snacks from The Well Coffeehouse will be provided.

Tickets are only $10 per person. All attendees must have an advance ticket to enter – they will not be available for purchase at the door. Click here for your tickets, and be sure to follow @redbirdartists on Instagram for more updates and information.

LabeLive is located at 416 Mary Lindsay Polk Drive, Suite 503, Franklin, TN 37067.

About Redbird Common

Redbird Common was founded in March 2017, by Rebecca S. Jones, as the very first, purely CCM writers round, in the Nashville, Tennessee area. In 2020, it will be held every other month at Showcase, located inside LabeLive, in Franklin, TN.