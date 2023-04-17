La Vergne Police Lieutenant Dies Following Cancer Battle

Longtime officer and recently promoted Lieutenant Robert Hayes has passed away after losing a short but valiant fight against cancer. Hayes is a 17-year veteran of the La Vergne Police Department.

Lt. Hayes was diagnosis with terminal pancreatic cancer in March of 2023 and began to rapidly decline in health. He passed away on April 17, 2023, surrounded by friends and family. Lt. Hayes was 53 years old and is survived by his wife, Kimberly, of 25 years, and his three adult children, Madison, Jeffery, and Edward.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for Bob’s family, our police department, and everyone who knows and loves Bob,” says Interim Chief Brent Hatcher. “He’s our brother. He had a tremendous impact on everyone he met and he will be sorely missed.”

Lt. Hayes first started working in La Vergne as an officer in September of 2005. In 2010, he was promoted to detective with the criminal investigations division and in 2013 moved over to the patrol side, serving as sergeant. In his time at the police department, he also served as a taser instructor, a CHANT team member, and public information officer. In February of 2023, Hayes was promoted to patrol lieutenant.

Funeral arrangements have not been set at this time. Further details will be released when available.