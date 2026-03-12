L.L.Bean to Open First-Ever Tennessee Store in Franklin

L.L.Bean, the iconic outdoor lifestyle brand founded in Maine in 1912, will open a new store on July 17th at the Coolsprings Galleria (1800 Galleria Blvd #2520) in Franklin. The 18,000-square-foot store will be L.L.Bean’s first in Tennessee.

For more than a century, L.L.Bean has been a trusted name in apparel and footwear, known for craftsmanship, quality, and exceptional customer service. With the purpose of inspiring and enabling customers to experience the restorative power of being outside, every L.L.Bean product is designed in Maine to be durable and functional, with a heritage style.

From moisture-wicking shirts and breathable summer styles to weather-resistant outerwear and cozy layers, Nashville-area residents will be able to find everything they need to enjoy the outdoors no matter the season. L.L.Bean’s full assortment is crafted with the same commitment to function and style found in its iconic products like the Boat and Tote, Maine Hunting Shoe, Field Coat and Chamois Shirt, which helped establish the brand’s enduring reputation for high-quality outdoor-inspired apparel and footwear.

“We’re eager to open our first store in Tennessee and introduce L.L.Bean to even more people who appreciate classic style, time outdoors and products built to last,” said Corey Bouyea, Vice President of Stores and Retail Operations at L.L.Bean. “Franklin’s proximity to Nashville, strong sense of community and centrality to incredible outdoor spaces make it a natural fit for us, and we’re excited to become part of such a dynamic town.”

More details on hiring and grand opening festivities will be available in the coming months.

