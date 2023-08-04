Krystal-Voted-Best-Late-Night-Fast-Food

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Krystal Restaurants LLC , the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, has been crowned the 2023 Best Late-Night Fast Food named by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards .

This recognition is a testament to Krystal’s commitment to delivering delicious, crave-worthy food at all hours of the day. For over ninety years, Krystal has remained the tried-and-true spot for the best late night fast food. If you didn’t know before, now you know.

“At Krystal, we understand our guests’ cravings and the vibrant nightlife they enjoy. That’s why our restaurants stay open late, ready to satisfy those Krystal cravings,” said Casey Terrell , Chief Marketing Officer of SPB Hospitality. “Being voted the best late-night food by our loyal guests is an incredible honor for our brand, and we can’t wait to celebrate with our guests through our buy one get one Krystal deal.”

The buy one get one free offer is available Thursday, August 3 – Sunday, August 6 through digital platforms only using code OPENLATE. The deal applies up to 8 Classic Krystals or Cheese Krystals per order.

Known for its signature square-shaped sliders, Krystal has been a favorite destination for late-night diners for generations. With a diverse menu featuring an array of mouthwatering options, from square-shaped sliders to loaded chili cheese fries and tots, glaze bombs, and pups, Krystal consistently captures its loyal fans’ hearts and taste buds.

The 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards highlight the best in contests covering categories such as destinations, food and drink, hotels, and things to do. Nominees in all categories are submitted by a panel of experts. The final set of nominees are selected by 10Best editors before being presented to the public for readers to vote.

Krystal favorites are available for dine-in, drive-thru, or by ordering online via the Krystal website or app. The app is available for download via Google Play or the App Store.

For more information about Krystal, including the menu and locations, visit www.Krystal.com .