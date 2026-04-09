Krystal Spring Menu: Sackfuls, $3 Kravings, and Krush’d Sodas

Krystal, the quick-service burger brand known for its signature square sliders, is turning the spotlight on its most beloved menu staples this spring. Beginning April 6 and running through June 15, the brand is featuring Sackful meals, a $3 & Under Kravings Menu, breakfast options, and Krush’d Sodas — a creamy fountain drink upgrade available for just $1 more — at participating locations nationwide. More Eat & Drink News

What Is Krystal Featuring on Its Spring 2026 Menu?

Krystal’s spring lineup centers on everyday affordability, bringing together bundle meals, budget-friendly snacks, and a limited-time breakfast plate. The featured items are designed to serve solo diners and families alike, reinforcing the brand’s identity as a go-to destination for craveable, low-cost meals at any time of day.

What Is the $3 & Under Kravings Menu at Krystal?

The $3 & Under Kravings Menu highlights everyday favorites at accessible price points. Items on the menu include sliders, Pups, drinks, and desserts — all priced at $3 or less. The menu is available throughout the promotional period and reflects Krystal’s ongoing commitment to value-driven pricing beyond limited-time promotions.

What Are Krystal Sackfuls and How Much Do They Cost?

Sackfuls are bundle-style sacks of 12 menu favorites built for families and groups. The Original Sackful starts at $12, while the Cheese Sackful starts at $15. Both options offer a straightforward way to feed multiple people without sacrificing the brand’s signature sliders.

What Is the Krystal Three-Egg Breakfast Plate?

Available for a limited time starting at $6, the Three-Egg Breakfast Plate features eggs cooked to order, a choice of biscuit or toast, scratch-made grits or tots, and a protein selection. The plate is part of Krystal’s broader effort to distinguish itself in the quick-service breakfast category with made-to-order options at an affordable price.

What Are Krush’d Sodas at Krystal?

Krush’d Sodas are a $1 upgrade available on small and medium fountain drinks. The upgrade adds vanilla and sweet cream, giving any fountain beverage a dessert-like finish. The add-on is available throughout the spring promotional window and applies to both dine-in and carry-out orders at participating locations.

How Can Customers Save More at Krystal Through Club Krystal?

[Club Krystal](Club Krystal) is the brand’s loyalty program, accessible through the Krystal app. Members earn points on qualifying purchases and can unlock app-only deals throughout the promotional period. The program provides an additional layer of savings on top of the already budget-friendly spring menu lineup.

When and Where Are Krystal’s Spring Menu Items Available?

The featured spring items — including Sackfuls, the $3 & Under Kravings Menu, the Three-Egg Breakfast Plate, and Krush’d Sodas — are available from April 6 through June 15 at participating Krystal locations. Guests can find a nearby location or browse the full menu at Krystal.com.

Source: Restaurant News

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