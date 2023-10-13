Krystal Offers Friday the 13th Deal

Krystal Restaurants LLC, the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, is turning guests’ luck around on this Friday the 13th. On Friday, October 13, 2023, for guests that order a 12-pack Krystal Sackful, a 13th Krystal will be added for free!

The Krystal Friday the 13th deal is valid only on October 13 and is valid for the 12-pack Krystal Sackful and Sackful Combo. Each Krystal Sackful purchase will receive an extra Krystal at participating locations. This fang-tastic deal is available only while supplies last.

Krystal favorites are available for dine-in, drive-thru, or by ordering online via the Krystal website or app. The app is available for download via Google Play or the App Store.

For more information about Krystal, including menu and locations, visit www.Krystal.com.

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they’ve never been afraid to innovate.

