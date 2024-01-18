Krystal Offers 2 for $4.99 Breakfast Deals

January 17, 2024 – Krystal Restaurants , the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, is serving breakfast with a side of unbeatable value. As breakfast enthusiasts seek flavorful options without breaking the bank, Krystal takes the spotlight with its 2 for $4.99 breakfast deals and the Daybreak Duo Combo.

The 2 for $4.99 breakfast deals offer an assortment to satisfy every morning craving. From the classic Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit to the savory Sunriser and comforting Gravy Biscuit, Krystal’s breakfast menu caters to diverse tastes at an unbeatable price point.

The Daybreak Duo Combo allows guests to curate their own breakfast experience by selecting two breakfast sandwiches or biscuits, plus one small side and a small drink starting at an unbeatable $8.29. With sides ranging from grits to tots and drink options including coffee, a soft drink, Simply Orange*, or milk*, Krystal ensures a value-packed morning meal for every palate.

Krystal’s focus on affordability extends beyond breakfast hours. Their Pick 5 option empowers guests to pick and choose fan favorites from the menu, creating their own meal at an unbeatable price. Whether you’re an early riser or prefer a leisurely breakfast, Krystal has you covered with breakfast hours extended until 11 a.m.

All Krystal items are available for dine-in, drive-thru, or by ordering online via the Krystal website or app. The app is available for download via Google Play or the App Store.

*Available for an additional charge. Prices vary by location.

Source: Restaurant News

