Krystal Makes a Splash With Krabbycake Sliders and Shrimp Combos

Krystal Restaurants LLC, the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, is releasing new catches that are shore to delight fans. From now through Sunday, April 28, all participating Krystal restaurants will launch the new Krabbycake® Slider, Shrimp Po’Boy and Shrimp Basket.

The first big catch is the Krabbycake® Slider, featuring a bite-sized, lightly breaded Krabbycake® topped with a creamy dill tartar sauce and a crunchy dill pickle, all served on Krystal’s signature square bun. The Krabbycake® Slider may be enjoyed à la carte or as a combo served with two sliders, medium fries, and a medium drink.

Back by popular demand, Krystal is also offering two longtime fan favorites: Shrimp Po’Boy and the Shrimp Basket.

The Shrimp Po’Boy is a Southern classic where crispy buttermilk popcorn shrimp meets a creamy dill tartar sauce and crunchy dill pickle, served on Krystal’s classic Pup Bun. Enjoy the Shrimp Po’Boy à la carte or make it a combo with two sliders, medium fries, and a medium drink.

The Shrimp Basket takes crispy buttermilk popcorn shrimp, complements them with Krystal’s crispy fries and serves them with a creamy dill tartar sauce for a wave of irresistible flavors. The Shrimp Basket may also be ordered à la carte or as a combo served with a medium drink.

True seafood lovers can double up on the deliciousness with the Seafood Lovers Combo. Enjoy one Shrimp Po’Boy and one Krabbycake® Slider served alongside medium fries and a medium drink.

The Krabbycake® Slider, Shrimp Po’Boy, Shrimp Basket, and Krystal favorites are available for dine-in, drive-thru, or by ordering online via the Krystal website or app. The app is available for download via Google Play or the App Store.

Guests are encouraged to sign up for Club Krystal for exclusive offerings and announcements. For more information on Krystal’s menu offerings and locations, visit Krystal.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

Source Restaurant News

