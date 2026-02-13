Krystal Introduces New Crispy Fish Slider and Krush’d Sodas for Spring

With seafood top of mind during Lent and “dirty soda” flavors gaining momentum nationwide, Krystal is turning spring cravings into something new for guests to enjoy.
For a limited time, the original home of the slider in the South is introducing a new and improved Crispy Fish Slider while debuting Krush’d Sodas, a $1 upgrade that transforms any fountain drink into a sweet, creamy treat.
Krystal’s Fish Slider features wild-caught Alaska Pollock, fried and served on the brand’s signature soft bun with pickles and creamy mayo, plus optional chipotle mayo for a spicy twist. The slider is available à la carte for $2.99 or as a two-slider combo for $9.99 at most locations, offering a convenient and value-friendly seafood option throughout the Lenten season.*
Krush’d Sodas bring a playful spin to the growing dirty soda movement, letting guests enhance Coca-Cola, Sprite, Dr Pepper or other fountain beverages with added vanilla syrup and cream for just $1 more. The result is a smooth, dessert-like drink that feels like a treat while staying firmly in everyday price range.**
Guests can also access exclusive offers and rewards through Club Krystal, the brand’s loyalty program available in the Krystal app and online. Members earn points on qualifying purchases and unlock app-only deals, making it even easier to enjoy seasonal favorites throughout the spring.
Krystal’s Fish Slider and Krush’d Sodas are available Feb. 15 through April 5 at participating locations, while supplies last.
For more information or to find the nearest Krystal, visit Krystal.com.
