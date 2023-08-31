Krystal Elevates the Game Day Experience With Tailgate Deals

Get ready to revolutionize your game day rituals with Krystal , the oldest quick-service chain in the South, as they unleash the ultimate tailgate experience. This season, Krystal presents an array of tailgate deals designed to enhance the game day fervor, whether you’re rallying for your team from home or amidst the spirited ambiance of your favorite southern college campus.

In honor of National Tailgate Day (September 2, 2023) Krystal’s touchdown worthy deals include:

10 for $9.99: 10 original Krystals or 10 Spicy Wings for only $9.99. Available at participating locations for a limited time only.

The return of the Chili Cheese Krystal. Topped with rich and hearty chili, American cheese, diced onions, and mustard on Krystal’s signature steamed bun, the Chili Cheese Krystal is available as a combo with two sliders, medium fries or tots, and a medium drink. Guests can also try this tailgating bite as a part of Pick 5!

“We have gone big this football season to give fans even more ways to interact with us and enjoy our famous sliders and wings at a great value,” said Kaitlin Stoehr , Senior Director of Marketing at Krystal. “Recently acclaimed as the best late-night fast food by USA Today, Krystal resonates particularly with college students who have a penchant for late-night and affordable bites. Our tailgate deals are designed to be savored pre- and post-tailgate celebrations.”

To view the whole menu and find a location near you, visit https://www.krystal.com/menu/ .

Source: RestaurantNews.com