Krystal Celebrates 4/20 by Launching a CBD Slider for a Limited Time Only

Got the munchies? Krystal Restaurants LLC, known for its signature craveable Krystal, has the cure. For the unofficial holiday of 4/20, Krystal is launching the limited time only CBD- Cajun BBQ Drip- Krystal slider to satisfy the cravings of its guests. The CBD Krystal slider is only available from Monday, April 18 to Sunday, April 24 at participating locations.

“The CBD Krystal slider complements the Southern tastebuds of our fans, just in time to celebrate 4/20,” said Alice Crowder, Chief Marketing Officer for Krystal Restaurants LLC. “We invite our fans to cure their cravings with a limited time, hot and fresh slider. You can’t beat the taste – or the value!”

This craveable slider introduces Cajun flavors that include a Krystal patty topped with dill pickles, creamy Cajun sauce, barbeque sauce, and crispy onions. Grab it for only $1.99 or try it with small fries and a drink for $4.20.

Get your hands on this limited time offer at Krystal by visiting in-store or the drive-thru, or ordering online via Krystal.com or through the app. The CBD Krystal slider is available only on April 18-24, 2022.

