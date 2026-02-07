Krooked Kings to Perform in Nashville

Rising indie-rock outfit Krooked Kings are hitting the road this spring. The band recently shared “My Friend Max” – listen HERE – the latest release from their forthcoming new album In Another Life, out March 27 via SoundOn. Recorded in Los Angeles with producer Yves Rothman (Blondshell, Yves Tumor), mixed by Lawrence Rothman (Amanda Shires, Marissa Nadler), and mastered by Emily Lazar (Jacob Collier, Haim, Vampire Weekend), the album marks a renewed era of intention for the band.

“My Friend Max” is the third song released ahead of In Another Life and captures a softer, more lighthearted side of Krooked Kings while retaining the emotional weight that defines their sound. It follows earlier singles, “Rancher’s Daughter” and “Parking Lot,” continuing the band’s exploration of emotional warmth and introspection as they confidently step into their next phase.

Formed in Salt Lake City, Krooked Kings have built a reputation for sincere songwriting and electrically communal live shows. The band has accumulated more than 100 million global streams, reached the Top 50 on the U.S. Alternative Radio with fan favorite “Sick of Being Young,” and toured both nationally and internationally.

In Another Life arrives March 27th. Catch Krooked Kings this spring on their US headline tour, stopping at Exit/In on May 2nd. Find tickets here.

